Narayana Hruda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 633.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.39 crore in December 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 32.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.51 crore in December 2022 up 57.66% from Rs. 89.12 crore in December 2021.