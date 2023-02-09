 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayana Hruda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 633.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.39 crore in December 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 32.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.51 crore in December 2022 up 57.66% from Rs. 89.12 crore in December 2021.

Narayana Hrudayalaya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 736.86 746.55 633.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 736.86 746.55 633.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 171.34 187.49 163.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 -4.25 1.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 141.91 141.19 126.85
Depreciation 38.40 31.30 29.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 293.55 296.79 258.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.05 94.03 53.48
Other Income 10.06 27.39 6.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.11 121.41 59.56
Interest 12.27 9.44 9.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.84 111.98 50.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.84 111.98 50.08
Tax 31.45 39.17 17.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.39 72.81 32.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.39 72.81 32.50
Equity Share Capital 204.36 204.36 204.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 3.59 1.60
Diluted EPS 2.89 3.58 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 3.59 1.60
Diluted EPS 2.89 3.58 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited