English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Narayana Hruda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 633.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.39 crore in December 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 32.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.51 crore in December 2022 up 57.66% from Rs. 89.12 crore in December 2021.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations736.86746.55633.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations736.86746.55633.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods171.34187.49163.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.40-4.251.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.91141.19126.85
    Depreciation38.4031.3029.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses293.55296.79258.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0594.0353.48
    Other Income10.0627.396.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.11121.4159.56
    Interest12.279.449.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.84111.9850.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.84111.9850.08
    Tax31.4539.1717.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.3972.8132.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.3972.8132.50
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.591.60
    Diluted EPS2.893.581.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.591.60
    Diluted EPS2.893.581.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited