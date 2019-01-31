Narayana Hruda Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 525.07 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.07 crore in December 2018 up 13.87% from Rs. 461.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.90 crore in December 2018 down 10.98% from Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2018 up 23.27% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2017.

Narayana Hruda EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2017.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 227.35 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -20.34% over the last 12 months.