Narayana Hruda Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.58 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.58 crore in September 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 940.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.78 crore in September 2022 up 69.91% from Rs. 99.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.89 crore in September 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 181.03 crore in September 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 8.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in September 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 739.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.18% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.

Narayana Hrudayalaya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,141.58 1,033.43 940.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,141.58 1,033.43 940.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 268.18 244.72 238.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.03 -2.78 -1.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 217.27 214.89 189.32
Depreciation 48.92 47.47 45.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 423.48 384.63 344.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.76 144.51 122.98
Other Income 31.22 8.00 12.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.97 152.51 135.12
Interest 15.08 15.06 16.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 210.89 137.45 118.46
Exceptional Items -0.01 -- --
P/L Before Tax 210.88 137.45 118.46
Tax 42.03 26.66 16.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 168.85 110.80 101.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 168.85 110.80 101.62
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.06 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.18 -2.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 168.78 110.55 99.34
Equity Share Capital 204.36 204.36 204.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.31 5.45 4.90
Diluted EPS 8.31 5.44 4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.31 5.45 4.90
Diluted EPS 8.31 5.44 4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:11 pm
