Narayana Hruda Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 940.28 crore, up 56.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 940.28 crore in September 2021 up 56.52% from Rs. 600.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.34 crore in September 2021 up 3002.89% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.03 crore in September 2021 up 387.03% from Rs. 37.17 crore in September 2020.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 4.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2020.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 547.20 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.96% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.