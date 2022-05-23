 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Narayana Hruda Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.72 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 940.72 crore in March 2022 up 12.29% from Rs. 837.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2022 up 1.34% from Rs. 68.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.84 crore in March 2022 up 23.28% from Rs. 149.94 crore in March 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 662.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 50.61% over the last 12 months.

Narayana Hrudayalaya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 940.72 959.63 837.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 940.72 959.63 837.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 217.57 234.94 207.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.33 1.41 -0.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 196.09 192.47 169.60
Depreciation 46.75 46.10 44.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 349.66 355.82 319.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.32 128.88 96.93
Other Income 9.77 6.87 8.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.09 135.75 105.46
Interest 16.26 16.29 18.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.83 119.46 87.23
Exceptional Items -2.59 -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.25 119.46 87.23
Tax 50.30 19.64 17.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.95 99.81 69.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.95 99.81 69.99
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.05 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -2.27 -1.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.92 97.49 68.01
Equity Share Capital 204.36 204.36 204.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 4.80 3.35
Diluted EPS 3.39 4.80 3.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 4.80 3.35
Diluted EPS 3.39 4.80 3.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Narayana Hruda #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.