Narayana Hruda Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 837.76 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 837.76 crore in March 2021 up 12.76% from Rs. 742.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.01 crore in March 2021 up 468.7% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.94 crore in March 2021 up 45.87% from Rs. 102.79 crore in March 2020.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2020.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 438.40 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and 48.33% over the last 12 months.