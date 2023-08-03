Narayana Hruda Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,233.43 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,233.43 crore in June 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 1,033.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.95 crore in June 2023 up 66.39% from Rs. 110.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.77 crore in June 2023 up 42.9% from Rs. 199.98 crore in June 2022.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 9.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.45 in June 2022.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 1,014.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.56% returns over the last 6 months and 53.00% over the last 12 months.