    Narayana Hruda Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,233.43 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,233.43 crore in June 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 1,033.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.95 crore in June 2023 up 66.39% from Rs. 110.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.77 crore in June 2023 up 42.9% from Rs. 199.98 crore in June 2022.

    Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 9.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.45 in June 2022.

    Narayana Hruda shares closed at 1,014.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.56% returns over the last 6 months and 53.00% over the last 12 months.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,233.431,221.591,033.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,233.431,221.591,033.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods275.27256.44244.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.535.96-2.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost245.38227.30214.89
    Depreciation58.8956.3147.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses445.62456.14384.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.79219.44144.51
    Other Income15.0914.688.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.88234.12152.51
    Interest20.9420.5915.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax205.94213.53137.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax205.94213.53137.45
    Tax21.8940.2926.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities184.05173.24110.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period184.05173.24110.80
    Minority Interest-0.09-0.10-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates183.95173.14110.55
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.068.535.45
    Diluted EPS9.068.535.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.068.535.45
    Diluted EPS9.068.535.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

