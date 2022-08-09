 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayana Hruda Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.43 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,033.43 crore in June 2022 up 20.19% from Rs. 859.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.55 crore in June 2022 up 45.12% from Rs. 76.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.98 crore in June 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 140.36 crore in June 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 634.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.97% over the last 12 months.

Narayana Hrudayalaya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,033.43 940.72 859.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,033.43 940.72 859.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 244.72 217.57 229.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.78 2.33 -13.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 214.89 196.09 190.59
Depreciation 47.47 46.75 44.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 384.63 349.66 320.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.51 128.32 88.96
Other Income 8.00 9.77 6.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.51 138.09 95.64
Interest 15.06 16.26 17.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.45 121.83 78.55
Exceptional Items -- -2.59 --
P/L Before Tax 137.45 119.25 78.55
Tax 26.66 50.30 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.80 68.95 77.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.80 68.95 77.68
Minority Interest -0.06 -0.03 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 -- -1.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 110.55 68.92 76.18
Equity Share Capital 204.36 204.36 204.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.45 3.40 3.75
Diluted EPS 5.44 3.39 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.45 3.40 3.75
Diluted EPS 5.44 3.39 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
