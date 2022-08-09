Narayana Hruda Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.43 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,033.43 crore in June 2022 up 20.19% from Rs. 859.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.55 crore in June 2022 up 45.12% from Rs. 76.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.98 crore in June 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 140.36 crore in June 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 634.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.97% over the last 12 months.