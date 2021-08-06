Narayana Hruda Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 859.80 crore, up 118.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 859.80 crore in June 2021 up 118.5% from Rs. 393.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.18 crore in June 2021 up 163.64% from Rs. 119.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.36 crore in June 2021 up 262.59% from Rs. 86.33 crore in June 2020.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.90 in June 2020.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 503.25 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.43% returns over the last 6 months and 73.39% over the last 12 months.