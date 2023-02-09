 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayana Hruda Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore in December 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 959.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.77 crore in December 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 97.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.97 crore in December 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 181.85 crore in December 2021.

Narayana Hrudayalaya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,128.17 1,141.58 959.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,128.17 1,141.58 959.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 242.93 268.18 234.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.25 -11.03 1.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 219.73 217.27 192.47
Depreciation 57.34 48.92 46.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 414.32 423.48 355.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.08 194.76 128.88
Other Income 11.55 31.22 6.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.63 225.97 135.75
Interest 18.73 15.08 16.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 189.90 210.89 119.46
Exceptional Items -0.01 -0.01 --
P/L Before Tax 189.89 210.88 119.46
Tax 36.03 42.03 19.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 153.86 168.85 99.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 153.86 168.85 99.81
Minority Interest -0.09 -0.07 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -2.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 153.77 168.78 97.49
Equity Share Capital 204.36 204.36 204.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.57 8.31 4.80
Diluted EPS 7.57 8.31 4.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.57 8.31 4.80
Diluted EPS 7.57 8.31 4.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
