Narayana Hruda Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore in December 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 959.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.77 crore in December 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 97.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.97 crore in December 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 181.85 crore in December 2021.