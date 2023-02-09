Narayana Hruda Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore in December 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 959.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.77 crore in December 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 97.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.97 crore in December 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 181.85 crore in December 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in December 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 726.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 9.99% over the last 12 months.