    Narayana Hruda Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,128.17 crore in December 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 959.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.77 crore in December 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 97.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.97 crore in December 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 181.85 crore in December 2021.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,128.171,141.58959.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,128.171,141.58959.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods242.93268.18234.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.25-11.031.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost219.73217.27192.47
    Depreciation57.3448.9246.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses414.32423.48355.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.08194.76128.88
    Other Income11.5531.226.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax208.63225.97135.75
    Interest18.7315.0816.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax189.90210.89119.46
    Exceptional Items-0.01-0.01--
    P/L Before Tax189.89210.88119.46
    Tax36.0342.0319.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities153.86168.8599.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period153.86168.8599.81
    Minority Interest-0.09-0.07-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----2.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates153.77168.7897.49
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.578.314.80
    Diluted EPS7.578.314.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.578.314.80
    Diluted EPS7.578.314.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited