Narayana Hruda Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 959.63 crore, up 27.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 959.63 crore in December 2021 up 27.89% from Rs. 750.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.49 crore in December 2021 up 138.88% from Rs. 40.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.85 crore in December 2021 up 66.09% from Rs. 109.49 crore in December 2020.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2020.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 660.85 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.01% returns over the last 6 months and 34.94% over the last 12 months.