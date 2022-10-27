Nandani Creatio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, down 20.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 20.48% from Rs. 15.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 down 43.09% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021.

Nandani Creatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

Nandani Creatio shares closed at 88.35 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.64% returns over the last 6 months and 74.43% over the last 12 months.