Nandani Creatio Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore in September 2021 up 22.87% from Rs. 12.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021 up 110.98% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021 up 25.69% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2020.

Nandani Creatio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2020.

Nandani Creatio shares closed at 65.00 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)