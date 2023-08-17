English
    Nandani Creatio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore, down 45% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore in June 2023 down 45% from Rs. 13.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 444.42% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 104.64% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

    Nandani Creatio shares closed at 91.60 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 59.86% over the last 12 months.

    Nandani Creation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.2210.5713.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.2210.5713.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.400.603.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.582.631.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.042.74-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.530.57
    Depreciation0.320.280.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.862.766.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.631.051.06
    Other Income0.230.280.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.391.331.14
    Interest0.650.420.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.050.910.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.050.910.56
    Tax0.28-0.090.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.331.000.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.331.000.39
    Equity Share Capital11.4310.4410.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.671.000.38
    Diluted EPS-0.671.000.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.671.000.38
    Diluted EPS-0.671.000.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

