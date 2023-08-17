Nandani Creatio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore, down 45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore in June 2023 down 45% from Rs. 13.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 444.42% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 104.64% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

Nandani Creatio shares closed at 91.60 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 59.86% over the last 12 months.