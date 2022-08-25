Nandani Creatio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore in June 2022 down 4.9% from Rs. 13.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 54.35% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

Nandani Creatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Nandani Creatio shares closed at 65.80 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -2.66% over the last 12 months.