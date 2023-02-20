 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nandani Creatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, down 38.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore in December 2022 down 38.71% from Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
Nandani Creation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.6012.4714.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.6012.4714.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.794.725.32
Purchase of Traded Goods1.741.283.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.48-0.99-0.25
Power & Fuel----0.04
Employees Cost0.630.570.58
Depreciation0.330.270.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.565.976.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.980.65-1.63
Other Income0.030.110.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.950.76-1.61
Interest0.630.500.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.590.26-1.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.590.26-1.90
Tax-0.140.08-0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.450.18-1.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.450.18-1.42
Equity Share Capital10.1210.0310.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.430.18-1.42
Diluted EPS-1.430.18-1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.430.17-1.42
Diluted EPS-1.430.18-1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

