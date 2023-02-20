Nandani Creatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, down 38.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore in December 2022 down 38.71% from Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
|Nandani Creation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.60
|12.47
|14.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.60
|12.47
|14.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.79
|4.72
|5.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.74
|1.28
|3.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.48
|-0.99
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.04
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.57
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.27
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.56
|5.97
|6.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|0.65
|-1.63
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.11
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.76
|-1.61
|Interest
|0.63
|0.50
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.59
|0.26
|-1.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.59
|0.26
|-1.90
|Tax
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|0.18
|-1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|0.18
|-1.42
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|0.18
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|0.18
|-1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|0.17
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|0.18
|-1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited