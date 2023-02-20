English
    Nandani Creatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, down 38.71% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore in December 2022 down 38.71% from Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
    Nandani Creation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.6012.4714.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.6012.4714.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.794.725.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.741.283.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.48-0.99-0.25
    Power & Fuel----0.04
    Employees Cost0.630.570.58
    Depreciation0.330.270.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.565.976.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.980.65-1.63
    Other Income0.030.110.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.950.76-1.61
    Interest0.630.500.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.590.26-1.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.590.26-1.90
    Tax-0.140.08-0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.450.18-1.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.450.18-1.42
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.430.18-1.42
    Diluted EPS-1.430.18-1.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.430.17-1.42
    Diluted EPS-1.430.18-1.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

