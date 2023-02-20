Nandani Creatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, down 38.71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.60 12.47 14.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.60 12.47 14.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.79 4.72 5.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.74 1.28 3.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.48 -0.99 -0.25 Power & Fuel -- -- 0.04 Employees Cost 0.63 0.57 0.58 Depreciation 0.33 0.27 0.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.56 5.97 6.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.98 0.65 -1.63 Other Income 0.03 0.11 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.95 0.76 -1.61 Interest 0.63 0.50 0.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.59 0.26 -1.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.59 0.26 -1.90 Tax -0.14 0.08 -0.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.45 0.18 -1.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.45 0.18 -1.42 Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.03 10.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.43 0.18 -1.42 Diluted EPS -1.43 0.18 -1.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.43 0.17 -1.42 Diluted EPS -1.43 0.18 -1.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited