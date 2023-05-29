Nandani Creatio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 33.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in March 2023 down 33.08% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 369.66% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 up 353.49% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

Nandani Creatio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Nandani Creatio shares closed at 87.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and 48.39% over the last 12 months.