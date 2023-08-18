Nandani Creatio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore, down 48.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore in June 2023 down 48.09% from Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 333.45% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 104.49% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022.

Nandani Creatio shares closed at 90.20 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and 54.85% over the last 12 months.