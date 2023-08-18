English
    Nandani Creatio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore, down 48.09% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore in June 2023 down 48.09% from Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 333.45% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 104.49% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022.

    Nandani Creatio shares closed at 90.20 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and 54.85% over the last 12 months.

    Nandani Creation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.5410.6314.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.5410.6314.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.091.353.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.07--2.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.044.00-1.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.620.61
    Depreciation0.460.430.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.933.007.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.771.231.13
    Other Income0.240.280.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.541.521.26
    Interest0.720.500.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.261.010.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.261.010.57
    Tax-0.36-0.090.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.901.100.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.901.100.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.901.100.39
    Equity Share Capital11.4310.4410.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.791.100.39
    Diluted EPS-0.791.100.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.791.100.39
    Diluted EPS-0.791.100.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

