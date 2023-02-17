 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nandani Creatio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Nandani Creation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.54 14.19 15.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.54 14.19 15.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.98 1.78 2.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.09 5.93 5.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.60 -1.93 0.25
Power & Fuel -- 6.54 0.04
Employees Cost 0.69 0.62 0.63
Depreciation 0.48 0.42 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.03 -- 7.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 0.82 -1.43
Other Income 0.08 0.16 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 0.98 -1.41
Interest 0.75 0.61 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.81 0.37 -1.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.81 0.37 -1.82
Tax -0.16 0.09 -0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.65 0.28 -1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.65 0.28 -1.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.65 0.28 -1.34
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 0.28 -1.33
Diluted EPS -1.63 0.28 -1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 0.28 -1.33
Diluted EPS -1.63 0.28 -1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited