Nandani Creatio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Nandani Creatio shares closed at 91.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.24% returns over the last 6 months and 22.31% over the last 12 months.