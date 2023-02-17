Nandani Creatio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.
Nandani Creatio shares closed at 91.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.24% returns over the last 6 months and 22.31% over the last 12 months.
|Nandani Creation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.54
|14.19
|15.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.54
|14.19
|15.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.98
|1.78
|2.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.09
|5.93
|5.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.60
|-1.93
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|6.54
|0.04
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.62
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.42
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.03
|--
|7.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.82
|-1.43
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.16
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|0.98
|-1.41
|Interest
|0.75
|0.61
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.81
|0.37
|-1.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.81
|0.37
|-1.82
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.65
|0.28
|-1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.65
|0.28
|-1.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.65
|0.28
|-1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|0.28
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|0.28
|-1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|0.28
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|0.28
|-1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
