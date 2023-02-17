English
    Nandani Creatio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore, down 39.4% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nandani Creation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    Nandani Creatio shares closed at 91.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.24% returns over the last 6 months and 22.31% over the last 12 months.

    Nandani Creation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.5414.1915.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.5414.1915.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.981.782.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.095.935.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.60-1.930.25
    Power & Fuel--6.540.04
    Employees Cost0.690.620.63
    Depreciation0.480.420.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.03--7.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.130.82-1.43
    Other Income0.080.160.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.050.98-1.41
    Interest0.750.610.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.810.37-1.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.810.37-1.82
    Tax-0.160.09-0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.650.28-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.650.28-1.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.650.28-1.34
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.630.28-1.33
    Diluted EPS-1.630.28-1.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.630.28-1.33
    Diluted EPS-1.630.28-1.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am