Nandan Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 527.59 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 527.59 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 510.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 down 97.35% from Rs. 22.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.70 crore in September 2022 down 55.78% from Rs. 53.59 crore in September 2021.

Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.63 in September 2021.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 29.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.49% returns over the last 6 months and 0.69% over the last 12 months.