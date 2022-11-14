 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nandan Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 527.59 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 527.59 crore in September 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 510.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 down 97.35% from Rs. 22.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.70 crore in September 2022 down 55.78% from Rs. 53.59 crore in September 2021.

Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.63 in September 2021.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 29.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.49% returns over the last 6 months and 0.69% over the last 12 months.

Nandan Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 527.59 779.78 510.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 527.59 779.78 510.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 398.92 638.73 345.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.88 34.17 14.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.32 -21.35 28.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.22 21.39 19.16
Depreciation 7.62 13.33 9.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.19 68.88 55.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.44 24.62 37.29
Other Income 0.64 3.43 6.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.08 28.05 43.65
Interest 12.91 11.79 12.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.17 16.26 31.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.17 16.26 31.26
Tax 2.59 5.69 9.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.59 10.56 22.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.59 10.56 22.24
Equity Share Capital 144.15 144.15 48.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.73 4.63
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.73 4.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.73 4.63
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.73 4.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm