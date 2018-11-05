Nandan Denim Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 370.55 crore, down 10.71% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 370.55 crore in September 2018 down 10.71% from Rs. 414.98 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2018 down 50.83% from Rs. 16.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2018 down 40.28% from Rs. 64.17 crore in September 2017.

Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.35 in September 2017.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 74.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -41.03% returns over the last 6 months and -54.49% over the last 12 months.