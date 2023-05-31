English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nandan Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 457.16 crore, down 36.61% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.61% from Rs. 721.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 80.34% from Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2023 down 24.31% from Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2022.

    Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Nandan Denim shares closed at 20.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.58% returns over the last 6 months and -39.51% over the last 12 months.

    Nandan Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.16262.24721.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations457.16262.24721.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials361.07202.23597.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.347.463.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.40-10.45-4.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7816.7323.51
    Depreciation8.138.1112.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.1946.3068.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.25-8.1420.01
    Other Income5.831.726.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.08-6.4226.51
    Interest17.3711.317.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.72-17.7319.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.72-17.7319.01
    Tax0.68-4.353.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.03-13.3815.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.03-13.3815.43
    Equity Share Capital144.15144.15144.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.21-0.931.07
    Diluted EPS0.21-0.931.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.21-0.931.07
    Diluted EPS0.21-0.931.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nandan Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am