Nandan Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 457.16 crore, down 36.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.61% from Rs. 721.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 80.34% from Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2023 down 24.31% from Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2022.

Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 20.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.58% returns over the last 6 months and -39.51% over the last 12 months.