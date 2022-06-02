 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nandan Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.20 crore, up 93.76% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 721.20 crore in March 2022 up 93.76% from Rs. 372.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2021.

Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in March 2021.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 35.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.95% over the last 12 months.

Nandan Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 721.20 583.18 372.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 721.20 583.18 372.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 597.14 454.73 240.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.84 5.96 6.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.36 0.93 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.51 20.61 16.89
Depreciation 12.08 13.91 21.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.97 53.06 57.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.01 33.97 28.57
Other Income 6.49 3.88 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.51 37.85 30.36
Interest 7.49 10.80 12.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.01 27.06 17.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.01 27.06 17.84
Tax 3.58 7.33 2.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.43 19.72 15.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.43 19.72 15.26
Equity Share Capital 144.15 48.05 48.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 4.10 3.18
Diluted EPS 1.07 4.10 3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 4.10 3.18
Diluted EPS 1.07 4.10 3.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
