Nandan Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.20 crore, up 93.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.20 crore in March 2022 up 93.76% from Rs. 372.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2021.

Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in March 2021.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 35.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.95% over the last 12 months.