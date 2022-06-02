English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nandan Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 721.20 crore, up 93.76% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 721.20 crore in March 2022 up 93.76% from Rs. 372.22 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2022 down 26.06% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2021.

    Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in March 2021.

    Close

    Nandan Denim shares closed at 35.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.95% over the last 12 months.

    Nandan Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations721.20583.18372.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations721.20583.18372.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials597.14454.73240.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.845.966.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.360.930.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5120.6116.89
    Depreciation12.0813.9121.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.9753.0657.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0133.9728.57
    Other Income6.493.881.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5137.8530.36
    Interest7.4910.8012.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.0127.0617.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.0127.0617.84
    Tax3.587.332.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4319.7215.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4319.7215.26
    Equity Share Capital144.1548.0548.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.074.103.18
    Diluted EPS1.074.103.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.074.103.18
    Diluted EPS1.074.103.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nandan Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.