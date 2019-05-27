Nandan Denim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 388.60 crore, up 0.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.60 crore in March 2019 up 0.45% from Rs. 386.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2019 up 426.75% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.00 crore in March 2019 down 30.5% from Rs. 53.24 crore in March 2018.

Nandan Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2018.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 45.45 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.26% returns over the last 6 months and -64.51% over the last 12 months.