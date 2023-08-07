English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nandan Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore, down 28.91% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore in June 2023 down 28.91% from Rs. 779.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2023 down 83.85% from Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2023 down 42.65% from Rs. 41.38 crore in June 2022.

    Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

    Nandan Denim shares closed at 18.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -30.33% over the last 12 months.

    Nandan Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations554.37457.16779.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations554.37457.16779.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials457.04361.07638.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.115.3434.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.956.40-21.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1518.7821.39
    Depreciation9.688.1313.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.7842.1968.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6615.2524.62
    Other Income3.395.833.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0521.0828.05
    Interest11.8117.3711.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.243.7216.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.243.7216.26
    Tax0.540.685.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.713.0310.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.713.0310.56
    Equity Share Capital144.15144.15144.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.210.73
    Diluted EPS0.120.210.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.210.73
    Diluted EPS0.120.210.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nandan Denim #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!