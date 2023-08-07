Nandan Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore, down 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore in June 2023 down 28.91% from Rs. 779.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2023 down 83.85% from Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2023 down 42.65% from Rs. 41.38 crore in June 2022.

Nandan Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 18.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -30.33% over the last 12 months.