Nandan Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore, down 55.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.03% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2022 down 167.87% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 96.73% from Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2021.

Nandan Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.24 527.59 583.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 262.24 527.59 583.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 202.23 398.92 454.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.46 10.88 5.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.45 24.32 0.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.73 17.22 20.61
Depreciation 8.11 7.62 13.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.30 53.19 53.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.14 15.44 33.97
Other Income 1.72 0.64 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.42 16.08 37.85
Interest 11.31 12.91 10.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.73 3.17 27.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.73 3.17 27.06
Tax -4.35 2.59 7.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.38 0.59 19.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.38 0.59 19.72
Equity Share Capital 144.15 144.15 48.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 0.04 4.10
Diluted EPS -0.93 0.04 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 0.04 4.10
Diluted EPS -0.93 0.04 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited