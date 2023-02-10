Nandan Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore, down 55.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.03% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2022 down 167.87% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 96.73% from Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2021.
Nandan Denim shares closed at 22.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.85% returns over the last 6 months and -54.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nandan Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.24
|527.59
|583.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.24
|527.59
|583.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|202.23
|398.92
|454.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.46
|10.88
|5.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.45
|24.32
|0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.73
|17.22
|20.61
|Depreciation
|8.11
|7.62
|13.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.30
|53.19
|53.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.14
|15.44
|33.97
|Other Income
|1.72
|0.64
|3.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.42
|16.08
|37.85
|Interest
|11.31
|12.91
|10.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.73
|3.17
|27.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.73
|3.17
|27.06
|Tax
|-4.35
|2.59
|7.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.38
|0.59
|19.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.38
|0.59
|19.72
|Equity Share Capital
|144.15
|144.15
|48.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.04
|4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.04
|4.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.04
|4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.04
|4.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited