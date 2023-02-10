Nandan Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore, down 55.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.03% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2022 down 167.87% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 96.73% from Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2021.