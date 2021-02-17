Nandan Denim Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 311.62 crore, down 14.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.62 crore in December 2020 down 14.82% from Rs. 365.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2020 up 83.52% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.78 crore in December 2020 down 2.12% from Rs. 33.49 crore in December 2019.

Nandan Denim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 29.80 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.49% returns over the last 6 months and 42.93% over the last 12 months.