Nandan Denim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 339.84 crore, down 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.84 crore in December 2018 down 6.48% from Rs. 363.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2018 down 64.73% from Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.69 crore in December 2018 down 36.31% from Rs. 60.75 crore in December 2017.

Nandan Denim shares closed at 54.75 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.08% returns over the last 6 months and -61.06% over the last 12 months.