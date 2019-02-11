Nandan Denim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 339.84 crore, down 6.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 339.84 crore in December 2018 down 6.48% from Rs. 363.41 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2018 down 64.73% from Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.69 crore in December 2018 down 36.31% from Rs. 60.75 crore in December 2017.
Nandan Denim shares closed at 54.75 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.08% returns over the last 6 months and -61.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nandan Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|339.84
|370.55
|363.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|339.84
|370.55
|363.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|252.04
|212.87
|235.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.95
|47.51
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.04
|9.51
|9.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.28
|21.91
|19.52
|Depreciation
|23.75
|31.64
|29.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.76
|47.49
|39.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.11
|-0.38
|30.07
|Other Income
|2.83
|7.07
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.94
|6.68
|30.81
|Interest
|13.67
|-7.50
|13.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.27
|14.19
|17.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.27
|14.19
|17.16
|Tax
|-3.57
|6.26
|3.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.84
|7.93
|13.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.84
|7.93
|13.73
|Equity Share Capital
|48.05
|48.05
|48.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|1.65
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|1.65
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|1.65
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|1.65
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited