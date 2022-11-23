Nam Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore, down 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore in September 2022 down 16.02% from Rs. 22.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 16.16% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 8% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Nam Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Nam Securities shares closed at 23.70 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and -46.14% over the last 12 months.