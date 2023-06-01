Nam Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nam Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore in March 2023 down 5.75% from Rs. 19.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 4706.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 3050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Nam Securities shares closed at 46.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.81% returns over the last 6 months
|Nam Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.82
|15.34
|19.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.82
|15.34
|19.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.43
|14.98
|19.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.27
|-0.09
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.10
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.03
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.17
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|0.16
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.42
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.16
|0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.16
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|0.16
|0.03
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|0.12
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|0.12
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.39
|5.39
|5.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.23
|0.22
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-9.23
|0.22
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.23
|0.22
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-9.23
|0.22
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited