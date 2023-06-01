English
    Nam Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nam Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore in March 2023 down 5.75% from Rs. 19.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 4706.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 3050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Nam Securities shares closed at 46.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.81% returns over the last 6 months

    Nam Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8215.3419.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8215.3419.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.4314.9819.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.27-0.090.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.100.12
    Depreciation0.010.03-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.170.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.020.160.03
    Other Income0.42----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.600.160.03
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.600.160.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.600.160.03
    Tax-0.110.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.500.120.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.500.120.01
    Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.230.220.02
    Diluted EPS-9.230.220.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.230.220.02
    Diluted EPS-9.230.220.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Nam Securities #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm