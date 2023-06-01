Nam Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore in March 2023 down 5.75% from Rs. 19.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 4706.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 3050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Nam Securities shares closed at 46.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.81% returns over the last 6 months