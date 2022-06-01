Nam Securities Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in March 2022 down 22.37% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 109.08% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Nam Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Nam Securities shares closed at 22.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)