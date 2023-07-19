Nam Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore, up 6.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore in June 2023 up 6.37% from Rs. 18.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 23.29% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 21.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Nam Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

Nam Securities shares closed at 64.20 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.90% returns over the last 6 months and 190.50% over the last 12 months.