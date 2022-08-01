Nam Securities Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.94 crore, down 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.94 crore in June 2022 down 15.98% from Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 77.66% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Nam Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.

Nam Securities shares closed at 34.15 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.99% returns over the last 6 months and -4.34% over the last 12 months.