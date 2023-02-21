Nam Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore, down 29.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore in December 2022 down 29.42% from Rs. 21.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 22.11% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 24% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.