Nam Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore, down 29.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore in December 2022 down 29.42% from Rs. 21.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 22.11% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 24% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Nam Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.

Nam Securities shares closed at 44.00 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.39% over the last 12 months.