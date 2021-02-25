Nam Securities Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore, up 77.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore in December 2020 up 77.12% from Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 34.29% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 17.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Nam Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2019.

Nam Securities shares closed at 50.10 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)