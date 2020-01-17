Nam Securities Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore, down 27.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore in December 2019 down 27.02% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019 up 330.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018.

Nam Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2018.

Nam Securities shares closed at 65.00 on December 23, 2019 (BSE)