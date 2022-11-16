 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nalwa Sons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore in September 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 43.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.00 crore in September 2022 up 99.01% from Rs. 35.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.10 crore in September 2022 up 113.62% from Rs. 44.05 crore in September 2021.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 136.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 68.48 in September 2021.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,522.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.46% returns over the last 6 months and 49.93% over the last 12 months.

Nalwa Sons Investment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.10 4.68 43.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.10 4.68 43.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.40 0.28
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.01 0.05 0.21
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.14 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.61 4.09 42.92
Other Income 0.48 -- 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.10 4.09 44.05
Interest 0.19 0.22 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.91 3.87 44.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.91 3.87 44.05
Tax 23.91 1.05 8.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.00 2.81 35.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.00 2.81 35.17
Equity Share Capital 5.14 5.14 5.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 136.29 5.48 68.48
Diluted EPS 136.29 5.48 68.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 136.29 5.48 68.48
Diluted EPS 136.29 5.48 68.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Nalwa Sons #Nalwa Sons Investment #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am