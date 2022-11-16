Nalwa Sons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore in September 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 43.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.00 crore in September 2022 up 99.01% from Rs. 35.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.10 crore in September 2022 up 113.62% from Rs. 44.05 crore in September 2021.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 136.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 68.48 in September 2021.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,522.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.46% returns over the last 6 months and 49.93% over the last 12 months.