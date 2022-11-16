English
    Nalwa Sons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore in September 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 43.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.00 crore in September 2022 up 99.01% from Rs. 35.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.10 crore in September 2022 up 113.62% from Rs. 44.05 crore in September 2021.

    Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 136.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 68.48 in September 2021.

    Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,522.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.46% returns over the last 6 months and 49.93% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.104.6843.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.104.6843.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.400.28
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.010.050.21
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.140.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.614.0942.92
    Other Income0.48--1.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.104.0944.05
    Interest0.190.22--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.913.8744.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.913.8744.05
    Tax23.911.058.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.002.8135.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.002.8135.17
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS136.295.4868.48
    Diluted EPS136.295.4868.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS136.295.4868.48
    Diluted EPS136.295.4868.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
