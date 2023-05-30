English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nalwa Sons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, down 26.81% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore in March 2023 down 26.81% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 23.18% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 16.28% from Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2022.

    Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.95 in March 2022.

    Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,261.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 54.56% over the last 12 months.

    Nalwa Sons Investment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.835.357.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.835.357.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.280.41
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.030.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.180.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.294.887.37
    Other Income0.880.76--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.175.647.37
    Interest0.410.06--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.765.587.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.765.587.37
    Tax1.831.382.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.924.215.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.924.215.11
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.648.199.95
    Diluted EPS7.648.199.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.648.199.95
    Diluted EPS7.648.199.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Nalwa Sons #Nalwa Sons Investment #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm