Nalwa Sons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, down 26.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore in March 2023 down 26.81% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 23.18% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 16.28% from Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2022.

Nalwa Sons EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.95 in March 2022.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,261.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 54.56% over the last 12 months.