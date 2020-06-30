Nalwa Sons Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 98.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in March 2020 up 98.89% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020 up 1559% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2020 up 177.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2019.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 637.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.77% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.