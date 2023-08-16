English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nalwa Sons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.30 crore, up 355% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.30 crore in June 2023 up 355% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.78 crore in June 2023 up 460.57% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.55 crore in June 2023 up 426.89% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2022.

    Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 30.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.48 in June 2022.

    Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,547.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.81% returns over the last 6 months and 75.63% over the last 12 months.

    Nalwa Sons Investment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.305.834.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.305.834.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.320.40
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.020.030.05
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.180.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.645.294.09
    Other Income0.910.88--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.556.174.09
    Interest0.150.410.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.405.763.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.405.763.87
    Tax5.621.831.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.783.922.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.783.922.81
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.727.645.48
    Diluted EPS30.727.645.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.727.645.48
    Diluted EPS30.727.645.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Nalwa Sons #Nalwa Sons Investment #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!