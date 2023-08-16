Nalwa Sons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.30 crore, up 355% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.30 crore in June 2023 up 355% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.78 crore in June 2023 up 460.57% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.55 crore in June 2023 up 426.89% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2022.

Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 30.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.48 in June 2022.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,547.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.81% returns over the last 6 months and 75.63% over the last 12 months.