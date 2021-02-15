Nalwa Sons Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, up 60.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in December 2020 up 60.2% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 230.41% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 down 139.36% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Nalwa Sons shares closed at 1,015.90 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.41% returns over the last 6 months and 30.60% over the last 12 months.