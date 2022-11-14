 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nalwa Sons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore, up 64.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore in September 2022 up 64.3% from Rs. 59.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.18 crore in September 2022 up 84.72% from Rs. 39.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.91 crore in September 2022 up 98.71% from Rs. 48.77 crore in September 2021.
Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 140.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 76.41 in September 2021. Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,414.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.00% returns over the last 6 months and 43.48% over the last 12 months.
Nalwa Sons Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations96.967.6159.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations96.967.6159.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods9.99--10.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.99-5.65--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.280.400.29
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.010.050.21
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.260.200.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.4312.6147.64
Other Income0.490.001.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.9112.6148.77
Interest0.190.22--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.7212.3948.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax96.7212.3948.77
Tax24.493.159.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.239.2439.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.239.2439.24
Minority Interest-0.05-2.16-0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.010.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.187.0839.08
Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS140.6317.9876.41
Diluted EPS140.6317.9876.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS140.6317.9876.41
Diluted EPS140.6317.9876.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm