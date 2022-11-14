Nalwa Sons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore, up 64.3% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 96.96 7.61 59.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 96.96 7.61 59.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 9.99 -- 10.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.99 -5.65 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.28 0.40 0.29 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.01 0.05 0.21 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.26 0.20 0.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.43 12.61 47.64 Other Income 0.49 0.00 1.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.91 12.61 48.77 Interest 0.19 0.22 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.72 12.39 48.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 96.72 12.39 48.77 Tax 24.49 3.15 9.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.23 9.24 39.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.23 9.24 39.24 Minority Interest -0.05 -2.16 -0.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.01 0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.18 7.08 39.08 Equity Share Capital 5.14 5.14 5.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 140.63 17.98 76.41 Diluted EPS 140.63 17.98 76.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 140.63 17.98 76.41 Diluted EPS 140.63 17.98 76.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited