Nalwa Sons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore, up 64.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nalwa Sons Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 96.96 crore in September 2022 up 64.3% from Rs. 59.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.18 crore in September 2022 up 84.72% from Rs. 39.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.91 crore in September 2022 up 98.71% from Rs. 48.77 crore in September 2021.
Nalwa Sons EPS has increased to Rs. 140.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 76.41 in September 2021.
|Nalwa Sons shares closed at 2,414.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.00% returns over the last 6 months and 43.48% over the last 12 months.
|Nalwa Sons Investment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.96
|7.61
|59.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.96
|7.61
|59.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.99
|--
|10.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.99
|-5.65
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.40
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.21
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.20
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.43
|12.61
|47.64
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.00
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.91
|12.61
|48.77
|Interest
|0.19
|0.22
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|96.72
|12.39
|48.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|96.72
|12.39
|48.77
|Tax
|24.49
|3.15
|9.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|72.23
|9.24
|39.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|72.23
|9.24
|39.24
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|-2.16
|-0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|72.18
|7.08
|39.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.14
|5.14
|5.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|140.63
|17.98
|76.41
|Diluted EPS
|140.63
|17.98
|76.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|140.63
|17.98
|76.41
|Diluted EPS
|140.63
|17.98
|76.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited